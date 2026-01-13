Ghaziabad man kills friend in hotel, stays overnight with her body

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old female friend inside a hotel room after a violent argument and then spending the night in the room with her body, police said on Monday. Ghaziabad India - January 12 2026 Ghaziabad The police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly murdered his 35-year-old woman friend during a fight in a hotel room they checked into on Saturday night ,in Ghaziabad , India on Monday, January 12 2026. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times) (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Sewa Nagar, and the deceased as Arti Kumar, a resident of Kotgaon Colony. Investigators familiar with the case, who asked not to be identified, said the two had known each other for three years and were believed to be in a relationship.

Police said the two checked into a hotel in Ghaziabad’s Patel Marg on Saturday night, where they consumed alcohol together. Late into the night, the two allegedly got into a heated argument that escalated into violence.

“In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted the woman, repeatedly punching and kicking the woman. She succumbed to the injuries inside the hotel room,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Nandgram circle.

Investigators said that after Arti collapsed, Kumar did not alert anyone and instead remained in the room overnight. “The accused told us that he feared hotel staff would get suspicious if he stepped out alone late at night. He stayed in the room and slept next to the body,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Kumar told police in his confession that the argument began around midnight when Arti allegedly slapped him and scratched his face. He then retaliated violently, brutally assaulting her.

Around 7.15am on Sunday, Kumar attempted to leave the hotel, telling staff that the woman was “unwell and unresponsive”. Hotel staff stopped him from leaving. Kumar then called the police, claiming the woman had suffered a medical complication, officials said.

Suspecting foul play, police detained Kumar and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The autopsy revealed severe internal injuries despite the absence of visible external wounds.

“The post-mortem showed multiple rib fractures, ruptured lungs and liver, and extensive internal bleeding. The cause of death was shock and haemorrhage due to ante-mortem injuries,” ACP Pandey said. During questioning, Kumar allegedly confessed to the assault and was formally arrested on Monday.

An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder) was registered at Nandgram police station following a complaint filed by the woman’s son late Sunday night. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

Police said Kumar is a divorcee who works as a contractor handling cleaning contracts for banks, while Arti, a widow, had two minor children. The two reportedly became friends about three years ago, after which their relationship grew closer following the death of Arti’s husband two years ago.