Ghaziabad on edge after man is held for rape of minor girl

Clashes singed with communal tension erupted in Ghaziabad on Thursday, with locals and members of Right-wing organisations torching vehicles and carts in the area after a 21-year-old scrap dealer was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl a day earlier, police and eyewitnesses said. Locals in Brij Vihar resorted to rioting after a 14-year-old girl is raped allegedly by a 21-year-old man in the neighbourhood on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo/Video Grab)

The groups called for action against the Muslim accused, who, they alleged, entered the house of a Hindu family and assaulted and raped a minor girl. The protesters claimed that the arrested accused was accompanied by other Muslim men, all of whom lived in the same house, during the crime.

Senior officers said that they have arrested the prime accused, identified as Faizan, and have booked him under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The protestors alleged that three more men were involved in the crime. The initial FIR is against one person. However, we have asked them to give us additional names, and their roles will also be investigated and established as per evidence,” said Dinesh Kumar P, additional commissioner of police. He also said that action would be taken against those who resorted to rioting and violence.

Following the clashes, the Ghaziabad Police deployed about 200 security personnel in Brij Vihar, near Delhi’s Vivek Vihar border. Late in the evening, police officers were seen baton-charging the protesters in order to clear the roads.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night when the victim’s family complained to the police that one of their neighbours entered their house and raped and assaulted the minor girl, police said.

As the news of the incident spread on Thursday, locals, supported by Right-wing organisations, gathered in large numbers at the Brij Vihar Chowk.

“The electricity was off in the area. Around 6pm on Wednesday, three-four men entered the house from the back gate and raped her. They work as scrap dealers and are Muslims. We demand justice,” the girl’s aunt said during the protest.

Another protester, Reena Kumari, said: “The police said that they arrested the accused, but have not shown them to us, and are not even telling us where they are. All suspects are Muslims. Our demand has not been heard since Wednesday.”

The tension escalated got worse on Thursday evening, when a mob set an e-rickshaw ablaze and vandalised carts and cycle-rickshaws owned by members of the Muslim community.

“They demanded that all Muslims should vacate their rented accommodation immediately. The protestors went on rampage and burnt down an e-rickshaw and several carts operated by Muslim vendors. A heavy deployment of about 200 personnel, including those from the Provincial Armed Constabulary, was arranged. The force will remain deployment for now. The girl is stable and she said that she fell unconscious during the Wednesday’s incident. Her medical examination was also conducted and she is presently in a hospital,” said Nimish Patil, DCP of trans-Hindon zone.

Several videos of the incident of protest and rioting were widely shared across social media platforms on Thursday.

Ritu Raj, one of the protesters, said members from various Right-wing organisations arrived to support the family in their individual capacities on Thursday.