Ghaziabad: Police order probe into missing nan’s unidentified cremation

Senior police officials have ordered an inquiry into an incident where a 69-year-old man allegedly went missing, later died, and was cremated as “unidentified” by police -- in a period of 12 days. However, a missing person complaint had already been filed before he died, investigators aware of the case said.

The victim, Purushottam Yadav, was a resident of Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad. According to an FIR filed by his son, Yadav left the house for some work on September 29. When he did not return, the family filed a missing person complaint on October 1 at the Wave City police station, police said. (Representative photo)

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The victim, Purushottam Yadav, was a resident of Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad. According to an FIR filed by his son, Yadav left the house for some work on September 29. When he did not return, the family filed a missing person complaint on October 1 at the Wave City police station, police said.

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Officers said an unidentified vehicle rammed the man near the DPS Crossing area in Vijay Nagar on October 2. Police from teh Vijay Nagar police station took him to a hospital and he succumbed to injuries on October 6. Later, he was allegedly cremated as “unidentified” on October 10, officers said.

“The missing complaint was filed on October 1 at the Wave City police station. On October 16, we received information about the missing man, and we informed his family. By then, he was cremated as unidentified on October 10. His family identified him with the help of the photograph,” sub-inspector Mahesh Sahu, the inquiry officer of the missing person, said.

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{{^usCountry}} The family on Thursday met senior police officials regarding the case and the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar police station has been directed to conduct an inquiry. The probe will look into the police’s inability to trace and identify a missing person whose complaint was already registered, police explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family on Thursday met senior police officials regarding the case and the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar police station has been directed to conduct an inquiry. The probe will look into the police’s inability to trace and identify a missing person whose complaint was already registered, police explained. {{/usCountry}}

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“The missing information was also pasted at the Vijay Nagar police station, and the accident also happened there. They should have matched the unidentified person and should have intimated the Wave City police station. The information about the missing persons is sent to police stations in the same district and also to the other nearby districts. All the required procedures were followed from our end, and the missing complaint was also filed with us,” Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City Circle, said.

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Suchita Singh, the officiating ACP of the Vijay Nagar circle, said, “An inquiry is underway into the entire incident and is being taken up by the ACP of the Kavi Nagar circle.”

Abhay Rajendra Daga, Kavi Nagar ACP, said, “The inquiry report will be submitted to senior officials as directed.”

On October 18, Yadav’s son filed an FIR at Vijay Nagar police station against unidentified persons regarding the accident. The FIR, seen by HT, was filed under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on any public way in a manner that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury to others) and 106(1) (causing the death of any person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide).

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“My father went missing on September 29, and I received information that an unidentified man on October 2 was taken to MMG District Hospital in an ambulance, and he died on October 6. The Panchayatnama process was taken up by Vijay Nagar police. I confirmed my father’s identity with the help of photographs and CCTV footage,” the FIR read.