Ghaziabad: Speeding Creta hits pedestrians, vehicles; two injured

Ghaziabad: Two people, including a 14-year-old student, sustained injuries after being hit by an allegedly speeding Creta car at the Hapur Road, Ghaziabad, on Thursday morning, police officials said.

According to police, the incident happened near an inter-college, located close to Navyug Market, when an allegedly speeding Creta driver lost control of the vehicle. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident happened near an inter-college, located close to Navyug Market, when an allegedly speeding Creta driver lost control of the vehicle. It hit a motorcyclist, a Kia Seltos car, and then a student, who was walking to his school with friends, before the Creta crashed into a traffic signal around 9.30am.

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“A motorcyclist and the Class 6 student, were injured in the incident while the Seltos also suffered damage. The Creta driver was immediately taken into custody by the traffic police personnel on duty, and the injured were rushed to the hospital. Both are stable. The car driver is with the police. We are waiting for a formal complaint from the affected persons, and action will be initiated,” said Kapil Dev, senior sub-inspector from Kotwali police station.

“A house help, aged 27, was driving the Creta of his employer, a resident of Kailash Nagar, just when the incident took place. The Creta’s front portion was also damaged,” the officer added.

Police identified the injured biker as a 27-year-old lawyer and resident of Kaila Bhatta area. HT’s attempt to approach him over phone did not elicit any response.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohammad Ayan, brother of the injured boy, a resident of Kaila Bhatta, said, “My brother had Class 6 exam on Thursday. I was told that the Creta car was speeding and it hit a biker and then my brother while he was walking. I rushed him to a hospital and his condition is stable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohammad Ayan, brother of the injured boy, a resident of Kaila Bhatta, said, “My brother had Class 6 exam on Thursday. I was told that the Creta car was speeding and it hit a biker and then my brother while he was walking. I rushed him to a hospital and his condition is stable.” {{/usCountry}}

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Upasana Pandey, the ACP of Kotwali circle, in an official statement, said, “The Creta has been seized. The driver was taken into custody and legal action will be initiated.”