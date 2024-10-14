Ghaziabad: Two teens held for alleged sexual assault of three minors

Ghaziabad The accused put them in fear by showing a knife and told them that he had their videos and would make these viral, the FIR alleged. (Representational image)

Two teenagers were taken into custody for alleged repeated sexual assault on three minor boys of a family and filming the acts, the police said while adding that an FIR was registered on Monday.

According to officers aware of the case, a woman approached the Vijay Nagar police station on Monday and gave a complaint in which she accused a 17-year-old neighbour of assaulting three minor boys of her family, including her nine-year-old son, and named another suspect for helping to film the acts.

In her complaint, the woman accused two of his minor neighbours of assaulting her nine-year-old son, as well as his two cousins, aged seven and ten, who are the children of her sister-in-law. The police said the incidents came to light when the three boys disclosed their experiences to family members.

“We registered an FIR and took the two boys into custody. The victims revealed the incident to their family members, and they approached the police for help,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

The officials familiar with the case said that the two suspect boys allegedly assaulted the three minor boys by calling them to the prime suspect’s house.

“The latest incident was on September 2, and many more prior incidents have happened with the three boys. One of the suspects, our neighbour, also threatened the boys with dire consequences and asked them not to reveal the incident to anyone in the family. He put them in fear by showing a knife and told them that he had their videos and would make these viral,” the woman said in the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police station.

“The prime suspect is aged 17 and the other is aged 16. The three victims are aged 10 or below,” said an officer from Vijay Nagar police station.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and levied sections 5l (penetrative assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 5m (penetrative assault on a child below twelve years) besides levying provisions of the Information Technology Act.