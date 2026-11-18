The prime suspect who allegedly shot dead a 34-year-old woman during an argument between neighbours late at night on November 14 in Ghaziabad’s Loni surrendered before police and released videos of his confession, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect also prepared a video of his surrender and released two videos of his confession. He was taken into custody for questioning, said a senior officer. (Representational image)

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Police said the 26-year-old accused was absconding since the incident, while five other suspects – all his relatives – were arrested on November 15. Several police teams were searching for him in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand.

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“He arrived at the Loni Border police station late Monday evening and surrendered. He also prepared a video of his surrender and released two videos of his confession. He was taken into custody for questioning,” said Amardeep Maurya, ACP of Ankur Vihar circle.

In one video, the man is seen approaching police officers and telling them he wishes to surrender.

In a second video that was shared widely on social media, he is heard saying: “I’m the same person involved in the recent incident. On November 15, a man was urinating outside our house, and he attacked my father when my father objected. My father called me, and I went there to talk to the man, but he attacked and tried to hit me with a pistol, and my finger got injured. I snatched his pistol and ran towards my house and locked the main gate. Meanwhile, the man and his relatives arrived and almost broke the gate to attack us. I took the step to save my family, and I am willing to get punished for the crime.”

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{{^usCountry}} ACP Maurya confirmed the man in the videos is the prime suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ACP Maurya confirmed the man in the videos is the prime suspect. {{/usCountry}}

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On the night of November 14, an argument began after the victim’s brother, 25-year-old Aman Kumar, urinated near the neighbour’s residence. According to the FIR, Aman was assaulted by neighbours who also used casteist slurs against him. When Aman told his family, his sister Puja Kumar and friend Amit Kumar visited the neighbours to discuss the incident. During the altercation, the prime suspect shot her dead, and other family members assaulted Amit.

An FIR was registered, and five members of the accused family were arrested on Sunday.

“The prime suspect who surrendered is formally arrested for murder and under relevant sections. In all, six people have been arrested so far,” the ACP said.

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The victim’s family on November 15 got an FIR registered against seven people, including a minor girl under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 103(2) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 125b (rash and negligent acts endangering life and personal safety of others), and also under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The role of the minor girl aged about 15 years is being investigated,” ACP added.