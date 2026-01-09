Ghaziabad: 26-year-old man killed as speeding truck hits bike-taxi

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old man pillion-riding a motorbike-taxi died and his 30-year-old rider was left with injuries when a speeding truck allegedly rear-ended their vehicle near the Ghaziabad railway station crossing on the Grand Trunk Road stretch in Ghaziabad late Wednesday night. Sandeep Kumar, nephew of the deceased, said that his uncle is survived by a four-year-old son, and wife. (HT Archive)

Police identified the deceased as Avdhesh Kumar, a resident of Upendra Puri in Modinagar, and the rider as Dhanendra Kumar, a resident of Bisrakh in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The incident happened around 11pm. The deceased (Avdesh) had hired a bike taxi and was riding pillion. At the incident site, their bike was hit by a speeding truck, and the pillion went under the wheels, killing him on the spot. The injured was rushed to a hospital by police and is stable,” said Sachin Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station.

“The truck, meanwhile, was seized, and the driver has also been identified. Legal action will be initiated once a formal complaint is received from the family of the deceased,” the SHO added.

“He was working as a cab driver with a cab aggregator and had recently taken up construction work at a site in Greater Noida. On Wednesday night, he booked a bike taxi from Greater Noida to the New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad, from where he was to board a Namo Bharat train to Modinagar. In between, the bike met with an accident, and it led to his death. We will soon give a formal complaint to the police once the autopsy is completed and cremation done,” Kumar told HT.