Gr Noida: 38-yr-old man arrested for murdering neighbour

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his neighbour to death in Greater Noida’s Kulesara, police said on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as 40-year-old Pawan Sharma, a resident of Kulesara in Greater Noida. (Shutterstock)

Police identified the deceased as 40-year-old Pawan Sharma, a resident of Kulesara in Greater Noida.

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According to police, on Thursday, Sharma’s family members approached the Ecotech 3 police station to file a missing-person complaint, alleging that Sharma had been missing since Wednesday evening. They suspected their neighbour, Lalit Sharma, as the victim had informed his family he was going out with Lalit.

Police said they detained Lalit, who, during the investigation, revealed that he had killed Sharma and dumped his body at an isolated location in Lakhnawali, Greater Noida.

“The duo consumed alcohol together in Lalit’s SUV. When Sharma was in an inebriated condition, Lalit strangled him and dumped his body in a field,” said a police officer quoting Lalit.

The officer said, “During the investigation, it came to light that the duo had disputes in the past over multiple issues, including loud music and parking space.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The prolonged dispute appears to be the main motive behind the murder. Lalit often fought with Sharma as he used to park his vehicle on a narrow street close to his home,” said Ecotech 3 station house officer Munendra Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The prolonged dispute appears to be the main motive behind the murder. Lalit often fought with Sharma as he used to park his vehicle on a narrow street close to his home,” said Ecotech 3 station house officer Munendra Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Lalit.