Grap violations: UPPCB seeks 10L fine against Noida developer

NOIDA:The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has recommended an environmental compensation of ₹10 lakh against the developer of Godrej Palm Retreat in Sector 150, for alleged violations of dust-control norms at its construction site, officials said.

According to the report, four anti-smog guns had been installed at the site, but none was operational. (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An inspection conducted by the board on October 21 found that several pollution-control measures were either missing or not functioning at the project being developed by ACE Infracity Developers Pvt Ltd, according to a letter issued by the UPPCB’s regional office in Noida on October 22.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The inspection flagged violations of Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is in place across the NCR amid worsening air quality.

According to the report, four anti-smog guns had been installed, but none was operational. The site also lacked a green netting to prevent dust from spreading, while a tyre-washing system had not been installed at the main entrance.

Without a tyre-washing system, vehicles entering and leaving the site could carry mud onto nearby roads, adding to dust pollution.The board also found that particulate matter (PM) sensors had not been installed at the project.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The UPPCB issued a notice to the developer on September 30, asking it to address the violations. However, the board had not received a response by October 21, according to the inspection letter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UPPCB issued a notice to the developer on September 30, asking it to address the violations. However, the board had not received a response by October 21, according to the inspection letter. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The regional office has forwarded its findings to the board’s headquarters, recommending environmental compensation of ₹10 lakh under the National Green Tribunal’s July 20, 2016, order on dust-control violations at construction sites.

“During the inspection, we found that several essential dust-mitigation measures were not being followed despite GRAP Stage-I restrictions being in force. Although four anti-smog guns had been installed, none was operational. The site also did not have green netting or a tyre-washing system at its main gate, and PM sensors were missing,” said Kishan Singh, assistant engineer, UPPCB Noida.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action comes as Noida continued to record elevated pollution levels on Friday. The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 205 at 4pm on October 23, placing it in the moderate category, according to the city-level AQI dashboard. The reading was lower than the readings of 249 on October 21 and 242 on October 22, but higher than the October 20 reading of 161, according CPCB data.

The developer did not respond to HT’s queries seeking comment on the matter.