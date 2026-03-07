GREATER NOIDA: In a move aimed at organising roadside vending and easing traffic congestion, 20 street vendors in Greater Noida have been allotted designated platforms in newly developed vending zones across the city, officials said on Friday. Greater Noida: 20 street vendors allotted space in newly constructed vending zones

The allotment is part of a larger initiative under which 769 vending platforms have been developed across 12 sectors to provide fixed spaces for vendors who typically operate from roadside carts.

According to officials, the platforms have been constructed in Sectors Alpha II, Beta I and II, Sector 36, Omicron I-A and III, Zeta II and III, Gamma II, Delta I and III, and Pi I and II. The first batch of 20 vendors has been allotted platforms in Alpha II, Beta II and Sector 36.

Officials said the allotment process was carried out after eligible applicants were verified.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, officer on special duty (urban services) at the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, said 109 vendors had initially been shortlisted for allotment, but objections were raised against some of them. “To maintain transparency, a committee of additional chief executive officers (CEOs) carried out a fresh verification of the shortlisted applicants. After the process, 20 eligible vendors were shortlisted in the first phase,” Singh said.

The vending zones have been developed with basic infrastructure, including sheds, electricity, water supply, and toilet facilities. The initiative is intended to provide vendors with a stable place to run their businesses while reducing roadside encroachments that often contribute to congestion in busy sectors, officials said.

Additional CEO Prerna Singh said that once all vending platforms in a sector are allotted and operational, those areas may be declared no-vending zones to prevent vendors from operating along roadsides.

Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar had handed over allotment letters to the first group of vendors in the presence of authority officials, including additional CEO Shrilakshmi VS.