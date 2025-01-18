Greater Noida authority prepares detailed project report to protect Surajpur wetland

The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it has prepared a project to help protect and conserve Surajpur wetland that is under threat from the indiscriminate discharge of highly polluted wastewater into its channels. The Surajpur wetland and sanctuary is spread 325 hectares, including 60 hectares of a natural lake located on Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road in Greater Noida, 20km from Noida. (HT Photo)

The authority said this wetland can be protected with the technical help from research institutes, non-government organisations (NGOs), and environmental experts, who are willing to come forward to protect this wildlife habitat located right in the heart of industrial city of Greater Noida.

“The authority has come up with the plan to protect this wetland after numerous complaints of wastewater flowing through it. This wetland is facing several challenges including pollution, encroachment, and excessive exploitation of groundwater. The authority aims to address these challenges by cleaning the wastewater even before it reaches the wetland from nearby areas. The authority has decided to set up a sewage treatment plant that can treat the wastewater,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The Surajpur wetland and sanctuary is spread 325 hectares, including 60 hectares of a natural lake located on Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road in Greater Noida, 20km from Noida.

On the other side of this sanctuary, reputed developers are coming up with residential and mixed-land use projects. Right in front of its gate, agricultural land is being sold for residential use without approvals from local authorities. Some farmers have sold their land to small developers, who are selling plots to others.

During the winter season, the wetland attracts a large number of visitors who come to photograph and observe the diverse native and migratory bird species.

To protect the wetland and address ongoing concerns related to water management, the Greater Noida authority has developed a detailed action plan.

“Apart from planning to clean wastewater and spreading awareness among the community, the authority must also prohibit illegal construction around the wetland because it poses a huge threat to the wetland, which is a crucial green lung for the city. This wetland plays a crucial role in recharging the groundwater table of this region,” said Harendra Bhati, founder member of citizens’ group called Active Citizen Team.

This plan outlines strategies to deal with water conservation, pollution control, and the preservation of biodiversity. The goal is to safeguard the wetland’s ecological health while transforming it into a sustainable tourist and community resource.

The collaboration with research institutes and NGOs will focus on developing water management techniques such as rainwater harvesting, watershed management, and groundwater recharge. Also, eco-friendly solutions, including the restoration of wetland vegetation, will be explored to prevent water loss and enhance the ecosystem. The institutions will also assist in identifying pollution sources in and around the wetland and recommend solutions like bioremediation to treat contaminated water.

The authority will also build a 45MLD sewage treatment plant, which will provide treated water to improve the wetland’s water quality. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the Greater Noida authority has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to engage organisations with expertise in water conservation to collaborate on this project.

In addition to these efforts, the authority plans to develop community-based programmes that educate local residents and farmers on sustainable water usage and wetland protection.

This will include promoting water-efficient irrigation techniques and encouraging sustainable farming practices to reduce the impact of agricultural run-off on the wetland. Regular monitoring and evaluation systems will also be put in place to track water levels, quality, and biodiversity in the area, ensuring long-term conservation efforts.

“We requested help from the Greater Noida authority because highly polluted wastewater is flowing through wetland from nearby residential areas, The authority that can help in setting up the STP to clean this wastewater. We have also requested help to contain the unauthorised construction around the wetland. The authority’s measures will help in protection of this wetland,” said Anamika, range officer of forest department who met with the Greater Noida authority ACEO on Thursday to discuss the measures to be taken.