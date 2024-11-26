Greater Noida: Farmers protest over land acquisition policies

GREATER NOIDA: Thousands of farmers from across Western Uttar Pradesh on Monday protested over their unresolved land acquisition grievances as they converged outside the Greater Noida authority office. Farmers from around 20 districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Agra, joined the protest on the day that began with a tractor rally on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early in the morning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Spearheaded by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and supported by two other major farmer unions, the agitation was marked by demands for fair compensation, including 10% developed land and 64.7% enhanced compensation for acquired land.

The Greater Noida authority officials said the farmers’ demands have been already put before the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rakesh Tikait, who chaired the mahapanchayat outside the Greater Noida authority office in Knowledge Park IV, criticized the administration for neglecting farmers’ grievances. “The promises made during the acquisition of our lands have been repeatedly broken. This is not just a protest, it is a fight for our survival and rights. If our demands are not met, we will take this movement to Delhi and make our voices heard,” said Tikait while addressing the protesters on Monday.

Farmers from around 20 districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Agra, joined the protest on the day that began with a tractor rally on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early in the morning, causing minor traffic disruptions despite heavy police deployment.

The protest came after months of small-scale demonstrations outside the authority office, which farmers claim yielded no tangible results.

Rupesh Verma, district president, Kisan Sabha, said, “We sacrificed our agricultural lands to build this modern city. But what did we get in return? Broken promises and unfulfilled commitments. Farmers are now united to demand justice and fair compensation.”

The movement has united several farmer organizations including three prominently participating in the agitation on Monday--BKU, All India Kisan Sabha, Bharatiya Kisan Parishad.

“This movement is not just about one district; it is about farmers from all over Western Uttar Pradesh who have been wronged,” Verma added.

The farmers also announced that from November 28 to December 1, they plan to shift their agitation to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), followed by a march to Delhi starting December 2.

Farmers alleged that despite giving up their agricultural land for the development of Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway, they have not received their rightful compensation or developed plots.

Addressing the ongoing protest, Ashutosh Dwivedi, ACEO, Greater Noida authority, said, “All the issues have already been escalated to the UP government, which will be taking a call on the demands raised.”

Meanwhile, Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, on the occasion said: “Our priority is to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and does not disrupt public order. Adequate security arrangements have been made to manage the situation effectively.”