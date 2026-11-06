Greater Noida man loses 6.1 lakh after video call over credit card application

A 54-year-old Greater Noida resident allegedly lost ₹6.1 lakh after unidentified people gained access to his mobile phone on the pretext of helping him complete a credit card application, police said on Friday. The suspects made 12 unauthorised transactions from his bank account following a video call with the victim, they added.

A credit card offer led to a ₹6.1 lakh fraud in Greater Noida, with 12 unauthorised transactions reported after a video call with the caller.

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The victim, a resident of a society in Haibatpur in Greater Noida West, said in his complaint that on October 31, around 11:17 am, he received a call from an unidentified number offering a credit card. “When I gave my consent, the caller sent me an application on my WhatsApp to fill out. As the application failed to open on my mobile phone, the caller made a video call to help me in the process,” the FIR said.

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During the video call, according to the victim, the caller likely gained access to his mobile screen and asked him to call back after a while.

“Around 3 pm, when I went to a CNG station and attempted to make a payment using my card, it failed. Despite three attempts, all of which failed, I checked my bank account and learned that 12 unauthorised transactions totalling ₹6.1 lakh had been made,” the FIR added.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, the victim contacted the bank’s customer service to report the fraud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, the victim contacted the bank’s customer service to report the fraud. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officers said the suspects also diverted his calls by saving another mobile number in the call forwarding list in his mobile phone settings.

Police have registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act against unidentified suspects at the Cybercrime Branch police station.

“It was suspected that the fraudsters gained access to his mobile phone, and on the pretext of the application process, they obtained the OTPs. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace them,” a police officer said.