Half of streetlights in Noida Sector 70 non-functional: Residents

Noida: Residents of Sector 70 have alleged that around half of the area’s streetlights, which cover about 800 houses, have remained dysfunctional for the past few months.

Residents said the lack of adequate lighting has raised safety concerns (HT)

They said the lack of adequate lighting has raised safety concerns, despite repeated complaints to the Noida authority. Officials, however, said repairs had begun and all faulty streetlights would be fixed by the end of the week.

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According to resident welfare association (RWA) officials, the sector has around 800 homes and comprises an estimated 2,500 residents. The sector has two RWAs representing different areas: one for blocks A and B, and the other representing the 5 per cent abadi plots in the area, a category of residential plots allotted to farmers whose land is acquired for development.

Both RWA officials have raised concerns regarding this issue and said that repeated complaints to the authority over the past two to three months had yielded little progress.

“The condition of streetlights in Sector 70 is very poor. The RWA team is exhausted from repeatedly lodging complaints with the authorities, yet the officials remain unwilling to listen,” claimed Amit Chauhan, president of the RWA representing blocks A and B.

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{{^usCountry}} Janter Yadav, president of the 5 per cent RWA in Sector 70, said several high-mast lights in the area were also not functioning, leaving the neighbourhood in darkness at night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janter Yadav, president of the 5 per cent RWA in Sector 70, said several high-mast lights in the area were also not functioning, leaving the neighbourhood in darkness at night. {{/usCountry}}

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“The sector has three parks, most of the high-mast lights in the parks are also not working. It gets completely dark at night. We have complained to the Noida Authority multiple times over the past two to three months, but there has been no concrete resolution,” he claimed.

Both RWAs have also sent multiple written complaints on the matter to the Noida Authority regarding the issue in early October, reviewed by HT.

Responding to the complaints, Amarjit Singh, senior manager in the Noida authority’s electrical and mechanical department, said they were “looking into this matter.”

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An official, requesting anonymity, said the authority had received the complaints and repair work was already underway. Some streetlights had been repaired, and all faulty lights would be fixed by the end of the week, the official said, attributing the malfunction to voltage fluctuations.