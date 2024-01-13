close_game
Jaypee Wish Town residents stage protest against hiked maintenance charges

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Jan 14, 2024 05:00 AM IST

On January 12, in a letter to the president of JAL, the Noida authority directed the firm to hold a meeting with the AOA and concerned residents and inform the Noida authority before taking any decision

Over 500 residents of Jaypee Wish Town group housing society spread over sectors 128, 131, 133 and 134 staged a protest outside the maintenance firm’s office in Sector 133 on Saturday morning, against the hike in maintenance charges.

Residents claimed that the maintenance charges were increased by 15% by the builder ‘arbitrarily’ and informed them on Jan 11. (HT Archive)
Residents claimed that the maintenance charges were increased by 15% by the builder 'arbitrarily' and informed them on Jan 11.

Residents claimed that the maintenance charges were increased by 15% by the builder ”arbitrarily”, without consulting them.

Residents of 15 housing societies of the township took part in the protest, including Pavilion court, Pavilion height, KOSMOS, Klassic, Kalypso Court, Imperial Court, and more.

“Around 5,000 flats have been delivered by the builder, in partially completed projects. Numerous amenities such as clubhouses, sports grounds, recreational infrastructure, and essential services such as sewage treatment plants remain incomplete,” said Rashmi Bhuyan, a resident of the township and apartment owners’ association (AOA) member of Pavillion Height and Pavillion Court cluster.

On January 11, the residents received a mail from the maintenance firm Jaypee Associates Ltd - Facility Management Group (JAL-FMG), stating that the maintenance charges are being increased.

The residents alleged that this decision was taken suddenly without the apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) being consulted on the matter.

“The mail stated that the charges are being increased due to an ”accumulated deficit” and the charges will be effective from January 1, 2024. It is unethical on the part of the facility management to communicate such a crucial decision to residents without any prior discussion with the AOA. After receiving this mail, the AOA wrote back to the facility management registering our objection and urging that the increased charges be suspended immediately,” said Bhuyan.

On January 12, in a letter to the president of JAL, the Noida authority directed the firm, “In relation increased maintenance charges, you are directed to hold a meeting with the AOA and concerned residents and inform the Noida authority before taking any decision”.

However, when there was no response from the management, the residents decided to stage a protest outside the firm’s office in Sector 133 on Saturday.

“When it comes to fulfilling the basic requirement of the residents, the firm’s work is not satisfactory; be it horticulture, lift maintenance, housekeeping or security. However, for increasing the maintenance fee, the facility management is quick to send emails,” said SK Maheshwari, a resident of Kalypso Court society, who was part of the protest.

Despite repeated calls and messages for comment on the matter, brig VK Dutta, head of the facility management, JAL, and Manoj Gaur, executive chairman & CEO of JAL, did not respond.

Sanjay Khatri, ACEO, Noida authority who looks after group housing did not respond to calls and messages.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

