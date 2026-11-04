Jewar murder: Two more held for killing 36-yr-old man

Noida: Two men were arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday for allegedly chasing down and shooting dead a 36-year-old man in Jewar, on October 7 over a family feud, police said.

The total number of apprehended people in the case has now risen to 11, including four prime suspects, after the latest arrests. (Representational image)

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According to police, the total number of apprehended people in the case has now risen to 11, including four prime suspects, after the latest arrests, and more arrests could be made as the investigation progresses.

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“On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when a police team was checking near Jhanjhar Road in Jewar, two men were spotted walking from the opposite direction. When police attempted to stop them, they opened fire. In retaliatory firing, they sustained bullet injuries to their legs,” said Rajeev Kumar Sisodia, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

“Both suspects were captured on CCTV cameras, which showed that the victim was chased and shot dead. They reportedly procured illegal firearms from Aligarh. Efforts are also underway to trace their links and arrest those involved in supplying the firearms,” the ACP added.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the duo carried a ₹25,000 reward over their arrests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the duo carried a ₹25,000 reward over their arrests. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, on October 7, four men on two motorcycles chased a 36-year-old man identified as Imran and shot him multiple times after he entered a residential building to save himself.

Police investigation revealed that the attack was the result of a family feud, as the victim was allegedly involved in the 2021 murder of an uncle of one of the accused.