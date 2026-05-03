Liquor retail: UP flags gaps, orders stricter checks in NCR districts

GREATER NOIDA: Following reports of compliance gaps in liquor retail across NCR districts, the UP excise department has stepped up enforcement and directed stricter checks on billing, stock movement, and sales practices in Gautam Budh Nagar and adjoining regions, officials said on Saturday. Officals added that even as norms remain unchanged, the department has renewed its focus on enforcement. (Photo for representation)

Officials said that while mandatory billing through point-of-sale (POS) machines and restrictions on selling old or out-of-state liquor are already in place, recent inspections under the direction of Uttar Pradesh excise commissioner Adarsh Kumar highlighted the need for stricter on-ground enforcement.

They added that even as norms remain unchanged, the department has renewed its focus on enforcement.

“The provisions are very clear, but enforcement must be consistent. The field staff has been directed to ensure that every sale is routed through the POS system and all stock is properly accounted for,” district excise officer Subodh Kumar told HT.

Excise commissioner Adarsh Kumar said the focus was on ensuring strict compliance across the supply chain. “Clear instructions have been issued to enforce 100% billing through point-of-sale (POS) systems and maintain proper accounting of stock at all levels. Any deviation — whether in billing, stock movement or sale practices — will be dealt with strictly as per rules,” he said in a statement.

Districts along the Delhi border, including Noida and Ghaziabad, remain particularly sensitive due to price differences and the possibility of liquor being brought in from neighbouring states. Officials said surveillance has been strengthened at both retail outlets and storage points to curb any such movement.

Officials said teams have also been asked to conduct cross-checks at liquor vends to ensure that no stock from previous excise cycles is sold without due approvals.

The excise department is simultaneously tightening oversight of supply chains, especially the movement of liquor through bonded warehouses and bulk licences, to ensure that dispatch and distribution follow prescribed norms.

Officials said the renewed focus is part of a broader attempt to plug revenue leakages and streamline operations in high-consumption urban clusters. Gautam Budh Nagar, in particular, contributes significantly to the state’s excise earnings.

Alongside enforcement, authorities have also been asked to push for more organised retail formats, including premium liquor outlets in malls in NCR districts, as well as promote low-alcohol bars within the existing policy framework.

“The objective is twofold — ensure compliance where gaps exist, and gradually move towards a more structured retail environment,” Kumar said.

The intensified checks are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with field units asked to maintain regular inspections and report violations promptly.