A man accused of confining and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman from Ghaziabad at a hotel in Meerut for two days was arrested after a brief encounter with police on Wednesday, officials said. The hotel has been sealed and additional charges have been added to the case.

The accused allegedly chased and assaulted the woman after she escaped from the Meerut hotel. He was arrested following a police encounter on Wednesday. more less

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According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy, the accused, identified as Mohd Salman, had allegedly confined the woman at Hotel Square, under the Sadar Bazar police station area, for two days and sexually and physically assaulted her during this period.

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The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when the woman managed to escape from the hotel room and reach the busy Abu Lane market road. Salman allegedly chased her and assaulted her in public before fleeing across adjoining rooftops after bystanders intervened.

Following a complaint filed by the survivor at the Sadar Bazar police station, police registered an FIR and formed multiple teams, including a SWAT unit, to track down the accused.

SSP Murthy said police received specific intelligence that Salman was hiding near an under-construction underpass close to Nahar Narhera village, within the Lohia Nagar police station limits. Joint teams from the Lohia Nagar and Sadar Bazar police stations immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

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{{^usCountry}} “Realising he was cornered, the accused opened fire on the police party,” SSP Murthy added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Realising he was cornered, the accused opened fire on the police party,” SSP Murthy added. {{/usCountry}}

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As officers moved in to apprehend him while taking safety precautions, Salman attempted to escape by climbing onto a nearby bridge. During his attempt to flee, he slipped and fell from the bridge, sustaining injuries to both arms.

Police subsequently overpowered and arrested him before shifting him to a hospital for medical treatment. Additional sections were also incorporated into the case in view of the seriousness of the allegations.

Meanwhile, police have sealed the hotel on Abu Lane to preserve forensic evidence. Investigators reportedly found irregularities in the hotel’s guest register regarding the woman’s stay. Preparations are underway to send a proposal to the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) and the concerned board for further action to ensure its formal closure.

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SSP Murthy also warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any police personnel found negligent in handling the case. He said the entire sequence of events was under investigation and authorities were examining whether any lapses had occurred at the police level during or after the incident.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.