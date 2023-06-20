Man arrested after live-in partner alleges rape, attempt to convert in Ghaziabad

A 32-year-old man from Kashipur in Uttarakhand was arrested in Ghaziabad’s Loni for rape and attempting to convert a 35-year-old widow, police officers familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. According to the police, they filed a first information report against the suspect under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. The FIR was registered at Ankur Vihar police station. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the woman, who is also the mother of three children, met the suspect, Salman, who goes by his first name, about a year ago. They added that as per the woman’s complaint, Salman introduced himself as “Ankit Gurjar” and became friends with her. Later, he began to pay frequent visits to her house and to stay with her, said officers associated with the case.

“In the meantime, the woman learned about the suspect’s religious practices and discovered that he follows a different faith. This resulted in a disagreement between them, after which the suspect began pressuring her to convert to his faith and wear specific clothing. He also assaulted her several times. The woman eventually approached us and filed a complaint,” said Vivek Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar).

“Salman was arrested on Tuesday. During questioning, he said he is married and introduced himself under a different name to get close to the woman. Salman remained with his wife while beginning a live-in relationship with the complainant. He was forcing the woman to convert to his religion, and when she refused, he assaulted her,” said ACP Singh.

The police said the woman was also taken to the hospital for a medical examination.