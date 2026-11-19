A 24-year-old man died on Wednesday, a day after a bike he was riding crashed into a tree in Sector 63, Noida. Police said the case appears to have been an accident and no foul play has been suspected.

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Police identified the victim as Vishal Pratap Singh from Amroha, who was residing at a paying guest accommodation in Mamura village near Sector 6. He worked at a private company in Noida.

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The incident took place at around 2.30am when Singh was with his friends, who were on separate motorcycles, an officer said.

“Singh, who was riding alone, rammed into a tree in A Block of Sector 63. After hitting the tree at high speed, he crashed into a divider and suffered severe head injuries,” the officer added.

Early Wednesday morning, police received information from a hospital that he had died while undergoing treatment.

Police said no helmet was found at the spot and prima facie, Singh appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle, leading to the incident. However, police said they were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the crash.

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{{^usCountry}} “His family members in Amroha have been informed and a post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday,” the officer added. No case has been registered so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His family members in Amroha have been informed and a post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday,” the officer added. No case has been registered so far. {{/usCountry}}