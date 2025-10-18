Edit Profile
    Man who raped his mother handed 7-year jail term in Gzb

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:14 AM IST
    By Peeyush Khandelwal
    The incident was reported by the woman and a case under Section 376 of IPC was registered at Tila Morh police station the next day.

    A city court awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to a 32-year-old man who raped his 56-year-old mother in November 2021.

    “The statements of the victim under section 161 of CrPC (before the police), her statements in chief examination in the court, and also under section 164 of CrPC (before a magistrate) prove that the incident happened. The accused could not provide any evidence to suggest that he did not commit the crime. Had the victim filed a false complaint, the siblings of the accused would have supported him… The accused is found guilty and awarded rigorous imprisonment of seven years along with a fine of 5,000,” the court headed by additional district and sessions judge, Rashmi Rani, said in the order on October 15.

    According to the FIR, the 32-year-old was under the influence and raped her mother at knifepoint while she was alone in the house. The incident was reported by the woman and a case under Section 376 of IPC was registered at Tila Morh police station the next day.

    The prosecution said the accused was arrested soon after the incident, and was chargesheeted on May 17, 2022. It added that forensic examination of the survivor and her clothes confirmed the presence of a “male allele” from the same source.

    “The court considered enough circumstantial evidence against the man on the basis of the FIR, statements of the woman before a magistrate, and also the fact that none of the three siblings of the accused came to his support during the trial. Further, he could not provide any evidence in his defense,” said Nitin Sharma, additional district government counsel.

    He added that the accused has been in jail since his arrest after the incident.

    • Peeyush Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Peeyush Khandelwal

      Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh &ndash; from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.Read More

