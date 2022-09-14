New rail overbridge on Delhi-Meerut e-way to open for traffic from today
The overbridge was scheduled to be completed by December l last year, but its construction got delayed due to change in alignment. It has come up over the busy Delhi-Howrah railway section which needed blockade of traffic by railways for specific time schedules
On Thursday evening, the new rail overbridge (ROB) at Chipiyana near Crossings Republik township will be thrown open to commuters. This is the last structure on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to become operational after it was inaugurated in April last year.
The officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said they completed load testing on the bridge on Wednesday and the observation process is underway.
“The load testing has been completed and observation will go on for another 24 hours, ending on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening, we will open the overbridge, which will now have 16 lanes, to commuters,” said Puneet Khanna, manager (technical), NHAI.
“The construction was a major bottleneck for vehicles coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad and they faced jams during evening hours. The completion of the overbridge will provide major relief to commuters,” said Namita Sharma, a resident of Crossings Republik.
NHAI officials said of the 14 lanes available on the expressway from Thursday evening, eight will be for traffic moving towards Delhi while six will be for traffic going towards Ghaziabad.
“Two more lanes will be opened in the next two or three days. Once all 16 lanes are open to traffic, the toll charges will be revised,” Khanna said.
Who is the owner of Hotel Levana in Lucknow’s Ganj area?
LUCKNOW Even as the state government is cracking down on the officials who allowed Levana Suites at Madan Mohan Malviya Marg to operate without the necessary approvals, an RTI query has revealed that another establishment (purportedly owned by the same group) – Hotel Levana at Tej Kumar Plaza, Hazratganj, is owned by Sunil Kumar Soi. A fire at Levana Suites had recently claimed four lives.
Delay in Bellary trial a ‘travesty of justice’, says SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the 12-year delay in proceeding with the trial against former Karnataka minster Gali Janardan Reddy in a serious offence involving illegal mining amounts to “travesty of justice” and demanded a report from the trial judge on why the matter has not proceeded despite a clear direction from the top court a year ago to expedite the trial.
Noida cops hold meeting with elderly residents in Arun Vihar, raise cyber awareness
Gautam Budh Nagar police held a meeting with residents of Arun Vihar township in Sector 29 on Wednesday over issues faced by senior citizens. The police officers also held a cyber awareness workshop for the residents and gave them tips on how to stay safe from cyber frauds. Arun Vihar township consists of 5,000 flats spread over Sectors 29, 28 and 37 with over 80% residents aged over 60 years old.
Chinese national detained by Noida police for staying illegally in India
A 34-year-old Chinese national was detained by the Local Intelligence Unit of Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday for staying illegally in India after Zhang Liang (34)'s visa expired about two years ago, officials said. The suspect has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi. “The man has been identified as Zhang Liang (34). He was living on rent in Sector 112 for the last two years,” a senior LIU official said.
17 people issued challans for not wearing rear seat belt in Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday carried out a two-hour prosecution drive in central Delhi, during which they issued 17 challans to people for not wearing their seat belts in the rear seats of their vehicles. Officials said the drive was carried out on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place. Initial police investigations suggest that neither Mistry nor his friend Jahangir Pandole, both of whom were sitting in the rear seat, were wearing their seat belts.
