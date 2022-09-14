New rail overbridge on Delhi-Meerut e-way to open for traffic from today

On Thursday evening, the new rail overbridge (ROB) at Chipiyana near Crossings Republik township will be thrown open to commuters. This is the last structure on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to become operational after it was inaugurated in April last year.

The officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said they completed load testing on the bridge on Wednesday and the observation process is underway.

“The load testing has been completed and observation will go on for another 24 hours, ending on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening, we will open the overbridge, which will now have 16 lanes, to commuters,” said Puneet Khanna, manager (technical), NHAI.

The overbridge was scheduled to be completed by December l last year, but its construction got delayed due to change in alignment. It has come up over the busy Delhi-Howrah railway section which needed blockade of traffic by railways for specific time schedules.

“The construction was a major bottleneck for vehicles coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad and they faced jams during evening hours. The completion of the overbridge will provide major relief to commuters,” said Namita Sharma, a resident of Crossings Republik.

NHAI officials said of the 14 lanes available on the expressway from Thursday evening, eight will be for traffic moving towards Delhi while six will be for traffic going towards Ghaziabad.

“Two more lanes will be opened in the next two or three days. Once all 16 lanes are open to traffic, the toll charges will be revised,” Khanna said.