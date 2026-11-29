A 20-year-old bike taxi rider alleged that two unidentified men attacked him with an axe and robbed him of his motorcycle and mobile phone while he was waiting for a booking in Wajidpur on November 24 midnight, police said.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage of the area (Photo for representation) more less

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He had filed a complaint, however, police said they are examining CCTV footage of the area and will file an FIR on the basis of evidence.

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According to officers aware of the case, the incident took place at 12.35am when Sumit Shukla, resident of Phase 2, had dropped off a passenger and was waiting for his next booking.

Two men approached him on a motorcycle and were snatching his mobile phone when he tried to raise an alarm, as per his complaint. The men then allegedly attacked him before fleeing with his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and mobile phone.

Shukla said he could not catch hold of them due to the weapon, but he managed to escape without any injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} “I tried to stop them, but they attacked me with an axe, so I had to step away from my bike and could not go after them. Luckily, I was wearing my bag, and the weapon hit my bag, but I was not injured,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I tried to stop them, but they attacked me with an axe, so I had to step away from my bike and could not go after them. Luckily, I was wearing my bag, and the weapon hit my bag, but I was not injured,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the incident had left him without a source of income, affecting his family’s livelihood. He also alleged that no action had been taken so far.

“The Expressway police station is examining CCTV footage from the scene and the surrounding area. Further action will be taken based on the evidence available in the case,” Noida police said in a statement.