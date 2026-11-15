Noida: Chhath preparations gather pace in Noida, water woes cast a shadow

Noida: Ghats and residential societies across Noida are being decked out as devotees get ready to offer “arghya” (religious offerings) to the setting sun on Sunday and the rising sun on Monday.

Toxic foam blankets the Yamuna near Sector 94 ghat on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh)

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However, as Chhath celebrations enter the final two days, residents in some sectors flagged dirty water supply.

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Meanwhile, RWAs and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) across the city have stepped up preparations for celebrating the four-day festival, which began on November 13.

“The Noida authority constructed the ghat in Sector 47 following our complaint on Saturday. Around 50-60 devotees are expected to offer prayers here on Sunday and Monday. The ghat is located on an empty plot beside the community centre,” said Sanjay Chauhan, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) general secretary.

In Delta 1, the RWA has directed contractors to deploy additional staff to ensure proper sanitation and prevent littering during the festival.

In Golden Palms, Sector 168, the AOA has announced arrangements at the society’s swimming pool for arghya on November 15 and 16, according to a notice issued by the association.

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{{^usCountry}} At Chhath Ghat Park (Central Park) in Sector 75, preparations for the Shri Chhath Puja Mahotsav are in full swing. Dr Munna Kumar Sharma, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Pravasi Mahasabha, said the festival celebrates sun worship, nature conservation, cleanliness and social harmony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Chhath Ghat Park (Central Park) in Sector 75, preparations for the Shri Chhath Puja Mahotsav are in full swing. Dr Munna Kumar Sharma, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Pravasi Mahasabha, said the festival celebrates sun worship, nature conservation, cleanliness and social harmony. {{/usCountry}}

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“On the second day of the festival (Saturday), devotees fast without food and water throughout the day. In the evening, after bathing and offering prayers, they break their fast with prasad, roti and other offerings. This ritual is known as Kharna or Lohanda,” Kumar said.

Divya Krishatrey, president of the Sector 105 RWA, said: “Chhath Puja has been celebrated in Sector 105 for the past four years with traditional fervour. The construction of a permanent Chhath ghat at the community centre complex is a welcome initiative that has won the hearts of devotees in the sector.”

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Meanwhile, in Sector 144, the RWA raised concerns over the supply of dirty water during the festive period. It alleged that the problem persisted despite residents bringing it to the authorities’ attention.

RWA general secretary Bhagat Singh said residents were forced to rely on private water suppliers to meet their daily needs. “We informed the authorities that the water being supplied was dirty. We were told that the lineman was unavailable, which was possibly causing the problem. If the water is contaminated, the authorities should stop the supply rather than continue providing dirty water,” he said.

Prem Sen, senior manager in the Noida Authority’s water department, said the problem was caused by a damaged pipeline. “A water line broke on Thursday, which led to the supply of dirty water in the sector. The water supply returned to normal by Saturday evening.”

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Meanwhile, police officials said directives had been issued to ensure adequate security at the ghats, including installing barricades, making lighting and parking arrangements, managing traffic, deploying divers, assigning male and female police personnel, and ensuring effective crowd management.

The celebrations come amid ongoing disruptions in Ganga water supply in Noida, which is likely to remain till the end of Chhath Puja, officials said.