Noida food outlets fire: Case registered for negligence after 24-year-old man’s death

Noida: A day after a 24-year-old man died following a fire at roadside food outlets in Noida’s Sector 126, police registered a case of causing death by negligence against an unidentified suspect and launched an investigation, officials said on Monday, adding that no arrests has been made yet.

During firefighters’ search of the premises, the victim (Sahil Sharma), who was renovating the premises, was found dead. (HT Photo)

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The fire took place on Saturday and the FIR was registered on Sunday night.

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“On the complaint of the victim Sahil Sharma’s father, Dilip Chand, a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against an unidentified suspect late Sunday night,” said Sumnesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 126 police station.

“An investigation is underway to identify who was responsible for endangering life. At present, people associated with the incident are being questioned,” the SHO added.

In his complaint, seen by HT, Chand said, “There is serious suspicion regarding compliance with the necessary safety standards and fire safety regulations during the construction, finishing and electrical fitting work being carried out at the said café. At first glance, it appears that the café operator had not ensured the necessary safety arrangements at the workplace.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The availability and use of adequate and effective firefighting equipment, along with other essential safety measures, are also matters requiring investigation. If the necessary safety equipment and proper fire-extinguishing arrangements had been available, and the safety regulations had been followed, the fire might possibly have been brought under control, and my son could have been saved,” the FIR read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The availability and use of adequate and effective firefighting equipment, along with other essential safety measures, are also matters requiring investigation. If the necessary safety equipment and proper fire-extinguishing arrangements had been available, and the safety regulations had been followed, the fire might possibly have been brought under control, and my son could have been saved,” the FIR read. {{/usCountry}}

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The development followed the massive fire on Saturday which broke out around 1.30pm at a food outlet in Noida’s Sector 126. Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was extinguished by 2.15pm.

Police said around six shops were gutted in the blaze. During firefighters’ search of the premises, the victim (Sahil Sharma), who was renovating the premises, was found dead.