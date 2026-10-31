Noida launches ‘Operation FAST’ to clear routes for ambulances

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday launched the “Operation FAST” (Fast Ambulance Seamless Transition) to ensure uninterrupted movement of emergency ambulances across the district, officials said on Friday.

Police said under the Operation FAST, a dedicated 24x7 ambulance traffic control room has been established at the Traffic Police Control Room.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to officials, the initiative is aligned with the Uttar Pradesh government’s Zero Fatality District initiative, aimed at reducing road accidents and deaths.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Police said under the Operation FAST, a dedicated 24x7 ambulance traffic control room has been established at the Traffic Police Control Room. “A special helpline number (9218981716) has also been introduced for ambulance drivers, hospitals and emergency service providers requiring traffic assistance,” said Laxmi Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“As soon as information about an ambulance’s movement is received, the control room will coordinate with traffic police personnel deployed along its route. Arrangements will be made to create green corridors at major intersections, regulate traffic, manage signals and identify alternative routes wherever necessary,” added Singh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Those carrying injured persons can also use this number for safe and fast passage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those carrying injured persons can also use this number for safe and fast passage. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police have also adopted a rolling traffic clearance mechanism, under which roads will be cleared in advance to ensure the smooth passage of ambulances. Public announcement systems will be used to alert commuters about approaching emergency vehicles.

To test the system’s effectiveness, a trial was conducted last week, inwhich an ambulance covered approximately 12km between Chilla Border and Max Hospital in Sector 128 and Fortis Hospital in Sector 62 in around 10 minutes on each route.

Police added that major government and private hospitals, ambulance operators and emergency departments have been brought under the coordination network to ensure a prompt response

Police also appealed to commuters to give way to ambulances, avoid blocking intersections and cooperate with traffic personnel.