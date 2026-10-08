Noida police brief foreign civil servants on cybercrime response

Around 40 civil servants from different countries were briefed on Gautam Budh Nagar police’s cybercrime response system, including its handling of complaints, analysis of digital evidence and efforts to help victims of online financial fraud, police said.

The interaction was held on Tuesday as part of a capacity-building programme organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate office in Sector 108. (Representational image)

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The interaction was held on Tuesday as part of a capacity-building programme organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate office in Sector 108. Senior officers presented their approach to cybercrime investigation and prevention.

Noida police said their cybercrime response focuses on quickly analysing digital trails, securing electronic evidence and coordinating with financial institutions, digital platforms and other agencies.

“The nature of cybercrime is changing rapidly, and policing has to keep pace through modern technology, data analysis, digital evidence and coordinated response mechanisms,” said DCP (cyber) Preeti Yadav.

According to officials, complaints received by the cyber cell are first examined to establish the nature of the offence and identify available digital evidence. Depending on the case, police then coordinate with relevant institutions and agencies during the investigation and efforts to recover victims’ money.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said speed is particularly important in online financial fraud, as delays in reporting an offence or initiating action can reduce the chances of preventing the money from being transferred further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said speed is particularly important in online financial fraud, as delays in reporting an offence or initiating action can reduce the chances of preventing the money from being transferred further. {{/usCountry}}

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Police data showed that more than ₹68 crore had been returned to cyber-fraud victims and 1,692 alleged cybercriminals arrested between 2023 and early 2026. Police had also identified 122 people being targeted in online investment scams and prevented further losses by analysing suspicious financial patterns and coordinating with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Police said they also analyse complaints and cybercrime patterns to identify emerging methods used by fraudsters as digital payments, online services and technology-enabled transactions expand.

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The cyber cell conducts awareness campaigns to help residents recognise fraudulent online activity, officials said.

Inter-agency coordination also formed part of the presentation to the visiting civil servants, with officials explaining that cybercrime investigations can require digital evidence to be traced across multiple platforms and jurisdictions.

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