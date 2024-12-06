Noida Police issues traffic advisory for ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas' event | Check diversions

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: The Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday regarding the diversions due to an event marking “Mahaparinirvan Diwas,” which commemorates the death anniversary of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, observed annually on December 6. The advisory said a programme will be held at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95, Noida, and advised the public to follow the suggested routes to avoid traffic congestion. The advisory said that a program will be held at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95, Noida, and advised the public to follow the suggested routes to avoid traffic congestion. (File)(Sakib Ali/iHindustan Times)

“It is informed to the general public that it is proposed to organise the Parinirvana Diwas programme of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji at Dalit Prerna Sthal Sector 95 Noida on 06.12.2024. In view of the said work, traffic will be diverted if required. Drivers can use the following routes to go towards their destination to avoid traffic inconvenience,” the advisory said.

In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001, the traffic police further said. They also advised using alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

The day marks the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar, observed as “Mahaparinirvan Diwas.” It honours the legacy of the leader who gave the country its first Constitution and stood for the rights of the downtrodden, seeking to transform India's social fabric.

Check the diversions

Vehicles travelling towards other destinations via Delhi can reach their destinations through the Noida/Greater Noida Expressway/Yamuna Expressway, starting from Zero Point and passing through Parichowk, Kasna town, and Sirsa via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles travelling towards Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway can reach their destinations by taking the Charkha Roundabout and Gaushala Roundabout.

Vehicles heading towards Delhi from Kalindi Kunj can reach their destinations via Sector 37, Attapir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 Roundabout.

In case of heavy traffic near Dalit Prerna Sthal on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway route from Greater Noida to Noida, traffic will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover to Sector 37. From there, it will continue through Attapir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 Roundabout.

If traffic congestion occurs at Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate No. 04 on the route from Greater Noida to Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, vehicles will be diverted from the Film City flyover to Sector 18. Traffic will continue through Sector 18, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 Roundabout, or the elevated underpass at Sector 18.

If traffic backs up near DND or the Film City flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, vehicles from Noida to Greater Noida will be diverted from the Sector 14A flyover to the Sector 15 Roundabout. From there, they will continue via Rajnigandha Chowk, Attapir Chowk, and Sector 37.

Parking arrangements for the event: