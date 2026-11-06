Noida police strengthens security ahead of Diwali

Noida: With Diwali just around the corner, security and traffic management measures have been tightened to prevent any untoward incident and ensure smooth celebrations across the city, officials said.

As part of these measures, police officials, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, and traffic police have been deployed at major markets, religious places, malls and other sensitive locations. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to officials, the police commissionerate has been divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors. The Noida zone has been divided into three zones and nine sectors, the Central Noida zone into three zones and eight sectors, and the Greater Noida zone into four zones and nine sectors.

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As part of these measures, police officials, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, and traffic police have been deployed at major markets, religious places, malls and other sensitive locations.

Officials said they are conducting regular flag marches, foot patrols and vehicle patrols to maintain law and order. “Drone cameras and high-definition CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor crowded markets, intersections and other important locations,” Noida police said in a statement.

Officials also stated that a special traffic management plan is also being implemented around major markets and malls. Route diversions and restrictions on heavy vehicles will be introduced wherever required. Designated parking facilities will be provided, while cranes and traffic personnel will be deployed to prevent illegal parking. Special checking drives using breath analysers will be conducted against drunk driving, reckless behaviour and traffic violations.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the fire department has also been placed on alert, with fire tenders deployed at major markets, malls, densely populated areas and designated firecracker sale locations. The Dial-112 emergency response vehicles have been strategically positioned for quick assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the fire department has also been placed on alert, with fire tenders deployed at major markets, malls, densely populated areas and designated firecracker sale locations. The Dial-112 emergency response vehicles have been strategically positioned for quick assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have also appealed to residents to report suspicious activities through Dial-112 and refrain from sharing rumours or provocative content on social media. “Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation or disturbing communal harmony,” said police.