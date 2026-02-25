Noida: Family of Thar crash victim protests outside the hospital

Noida: A day after four men sustained severe injuries when a SUV rammed into their stationary e-rickshaw in Noida Sector 49, police on Tuesday deployed force at a private hospital, officials said, adding that the step was required as the family of one of the injured staged late-night protest for strict action in the case and a better patient care. When doctors asked Rajesh’s family members to take him to another hospital for ventilator support as he suffered broken ribs and severe head injuries, they assumed that he was dead and staged a protest outside the hospital (HT Photos/Video grab)

Officials said the suspect Mahendra Thar driver, identified as Pinky Chauhan, 50, a property dealer and a resident of Sector 45, has been arrested.

Investigation found that on Monday around 4 pm, Chauhan allegedly hit a divider and rammed into the e-rickshaw in which four men, all e-rickshaw drivers, were chatting after parking their vehicle outside the society’s gate in Sector 49.

“A number of e-rickshaws usually park outside the society’s gate to pick up passengers. On Monday, when they were chatting, the Thar crashed into the vehicle after its front left wheel broke down due to collision with the divider,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

The four injured, identified as Rajesh, Anup, Rakesh and Omprakash (single names), all in their early 40s and residents of Barola, were admitted to a private hospital in Sector 49.

Officials said family members of one of the injured staged a protest at night. “When doctors asked Rajesh’s family members to take him to another hospital for ventilator support as he suffered broken ribs and severe head injuries, they assumed that he was dead and staged a protest outside the hospital,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“Enraged family members halted traffic and created chaos on the road. But after the use of mild force and counselling by senior police officials, the situation was controlled,” the officer added.

“We counselled them and asked them to allow us to refer him to another hospital for better treatment or else his condition would deteriorate further. Late at night, they agreed and Rajesh was admitted to another private hospital in Sector 62,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the SHO said police force has been deployed at the hospital to prevent any untoward incident at the hospital, and except for Rajesh, two others are out of danger while the third wounded man is also critical and underwent surgery.

“A case under sections of rash driving and causing grievous hurt of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the SUV driver and he was arrested,” he added.