Noida: Residents in Noida Sector 51 have raised concerns over worsening traffic congestion, unauthorised parking and noise pollution in their area.

According to the Sector 51 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) a growing number of banquet halls operating in the area have allegedly worsened their civic problems, especially during the ongoing wedding season. (HT Archive) more less

According to the Sector 51 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) a growing number of banquet halls operating in the area have allegedly worsened their civic problems, especially during the ongoing wedding season.

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In a police complaint on November 24, seen by HT, the RWA said that their sector is surrounded by banquet halls, several of which are allegedly operating from converted residential plots.

The sector has around 10,000 residents, who are increasingly facing difficulties due to wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings at these venues, it said.

“The problems have become particularly acute during the ongoing wedding season, when large numbers of guests visit these venues. Many banquet halls lack adequate parking facilities, forcing visitors to park their vehicles on localities’ roads and near residents’ gates. This leads to traffic congestion, making it difficult for residents to move around freely in the sector,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary of the Sector 51 RWA.

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{{^usCountry}} The RWA particularly raised concern about a banquet hall beneath the Sector 52 Metro Station, alleging that its visitors parked their vehicles on roads and footpaths around the metro station adding to congestion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RWA particularly raised concern about a banquet hall beneath the Sector 52 Metro Station, alleging that its visitors parked their vehicles on roads and footpaths around the metro station adding to congestion. {{/usCountry}}

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In response, Avineet Singla, manager of the banquet hall at Sector 52 metro station, said, “There was an issue with valet parking, which led to the parking problem. This does not happen now.”

When asked, Devinder Shankar Pandey, station house officer of Sector 49 police station, said, “We did receive a complaint from the RWA regarding parking issues caused by banquet hall visitors parking in the residential area. We reached the spot, spoke to both parties and ensured that the hall managers made proper parking arrangements. However, we have not received any other complaints.”

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Stating that other problems also persist, the RWA has sought joint inspections of the banquet halls, deployment of traffic personnel during peak hours, action against unauthorised parking and enforcement of noise pollution regulations. The association has alleged that loud music of DJs, and wedding bands during late hours also disturb schoolchildren, senior citizens, patients and working professionals.

“Loud DJs play after 10pm. It is very difficult for residents to live with such commercial activities in a residential area. These should not be allowed,” said Dinesh Sharma, a senior citizen resident.

Over such concerns, Singla, said,“We don’t play any music after 10pm. However, during the wedding season, barats and other celebrations can lead to some noise.”