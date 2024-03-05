 One killed, two injured as racks collapse at warehouse in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Noida / One killed, two injured as racks collapse at warehouse in Greater Noida

One killed, two injured as racks collapse at warehouse in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Mar 06, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The warehouse is used by multiple vendors to store their documents. On Monday around 5pm, the racks bearing several stacks of documents collapsed while some people were working there

One person was killed and two others suffered minor injuries after a heavy rack collapsed on them at a warehouse in Greater Noida on Monday evening, police officers said on Tuesday.

Three people got stuck underneath the collapsed racks and were rushed to the hospital, where one person, identified as 28-year-old Manish Singh, a resident of Achheja village, was declared dead while two others were given preliminary treatment for minor injuries. (HT Photo)
Three people got stuck underneath the collapsed racks and were rushed to the hospital, where one person, identified as 28-year-old Manish Singh, a resident of Achheja village, was declared dead while two others were given preliminary treatment for minor injuries. (HT Photo)

According to Hridesh Katheria, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, the incident happened at a privately owned warehouse in Achheja village in Greater Noida.

“The warehouse is used by multiple vendors to store their documents. On Monday around 5pm, the racks bearing several stacks of documents collapsed while some people were working there. Three people got stuck underneath the collapsed racks and were rushed to the hospital, where one person, identified as 28-year-old Manish Singh, a resident of Achheja village, was declared dead while two others were given preliminary treatment for minor injuries and discharged from the hospital,” said the ADCP.

The injured were identified by their first names as Bablu, a resident of Kanpur and Lavkush, a resident of Amroha.

Police said the body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

“The family members have not submitted a complaint against the warehouse as they have reached a compromise in the matter, hence no case has been registered so far. Further investigation is underway,” said the officer.

