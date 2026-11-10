Post-Diwali: Doctors report rise in number of patients with breathing issues

NOIDA: With poor air quality adding to the respiratory health burden in Noida and Delhi-NCR region, doctors are reporting a rise in patients complaining of persistent cough, throat irritation, wheezing, breathlessness and allergic reactions.

Doctors said the symptoms were being reported across age groups, including among people who have recently moved to Noida from other parts of the country. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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Doctors said the symptoms were being reported across age groups, including among people who have recently moved to Noida from other parts of the country.

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At Fortis Hospital, Noida, pulmonologists are seeing 20-30 new patients daily with allergic airway diseases, asthma exacerbations, persistent cough, wheezing and breathlessness.

“Patients are presenting with cough, throat irritation, nasal congestion, sneezing, wheezing and breathlessness. We are also seeing fresh cases among people who have never had these conditions before,” said Dr Rahul Sharma, director, pulmonology and critical care, Fortis Hospital, Sector 62, Noida.

At Yatharth Hospital, Noida 110, doctors also reported four such cases on Monday, according to Dr Arunachalam M, senior consultant and head of pulmonology. The impact was also visible in emergency departments around Diwali.

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{{^usCountry}} Felix Hospital, Sector 137, recorded nearly double its usual emergency patient load on Diwali night, with around 12 patients reporting between 8pm and midnight with respiratory complaints and burn injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Felix Hospital, Sector 137, recorded nearly double its usual emergency patient load on Diwali night, with around 12 patients reporting between 8pm and midnight with respiratory complaints and burn injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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“On Diwali, the patient load in our emergency department was almost double the usual. We received patients with multiple complaints, including breathlessness, air pollution-related complications and acute asthma attacks. Besides, a few children and adults also reported with burn injuries to their hands and faces,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital.