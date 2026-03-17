Power cut over unpaid ₹72 Lakh dues at Greater Noida West society

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) on Monday disconnected electricity supply to Mahagun Mywoods, a residential society in Greater Noida West, over unpaid dues of around ₹72 lakh, officials said. The spokesperson said as on the morning of March 16, the outstanding amount stood at ₹71,40,594. Later in the day, he said, the society management paid ₹50 lakh and submitted an undertaking to clear the remaining ₹21.4 lakh by Tuesday afternoon. “We have instructed our team to restore the power supply in Mahagun ,” Jha added. (HT Archive)

It was the fourth time since November 2025 that supply to the society was suspended over dues, NPCL officials said. Earlier disconnections took place on November 14 and November 21, followed by another on December 15, 2025.

“Mahagun Mywoods operates on a single-point electricity connection… Despite repeated communications and partial payments, the dues were not fully cleared. As a result, our team disconnected the supply at 9am today in accordance with the applicable regulations,” NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said on Monday.

The dues pertain to electricity charges linked to the society’s single-point connection, through which power is supplied to nearly 5,000 families living in Mahagun Mywoods, said officials.

On February 18, the society management was served a demand notice to clear ₹84,33,698 as dues by February 28, and disconnection was scheduled for March 15 on non-payment. Later, the society’s management made partial payments of ₹13 lakh till March 14. However, the payments were insufficient, said officials at NPCL said.

The spokesperson said as on the morning of March 16, the outstanding amount stood at ₹71,40,594. Later in the day, he said, the society management paid ₹50 lakh and submitted an undertaking to clear the remaining ₹21.4 lakh by Tuesday afternoon. “We have instructed our team to restore the power supply in Mahagun,” Jha added.

The power was finally restored at around 8.30 pm.

HT’s attempts to reach representatives of Mahagun Mywoods for comment did not elicit a response.