NOIDA: Power supply in blocks A, B and C of Sector 58 and some areas of Sector 60 is likely to be disrupted for nine hours daily on October 31 and November 1 due to maintenance work at a 33 kV substation in Sector 59, where old electrical panels will be replaced, officials said on Thursday.

Power will be off in blocks A, B and C of Sector 58. Some blocks in Sector 60 will also be affected, depending on the feeders. (HT Photo)

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The shutdown will last from 9am to 6pm to replace the existing 11 kV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels. Officials said the exact areas affected in Sector 60 may vary depending on which feeders are taken up for maintenance.

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“Power will be off in blocks A, B and C of Sector 58. Some blocks in Sector 60 will also be affected, depending on the feeders,” said Vivek Patel, executive engineer, Electricity Urban Distribution Division, Noida, under Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL).

A letter from Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited, the contractor undertaking the work, states that the shutdown is required to replace the existing VCB panels.

The work involves updating two incoming panels, one bus-coupler panel and three outgoing feeder panels.

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{{^usCountry}} According to PVVNL officials, the panels are part of the substation’s electrical distribution and protection system. Incoming panels manage the electricity supply entering the installation, while outgoing feeder panels distribute power to connected areas. The bus-coupler panel links sections of the substation’s busbar system (set of thick metal bars). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PVVNL officials, the panels are part of the substation’s electrical distribution and protection system. Incoming panels manage the electricity supply entering the installation, while outgoing feeder panels distribute power to connected areas. The bus-coupler panel links sections of the substation’s busbar system (set of thick metal bars). {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the planned maintenance could affect households, offices and commercial establishments connected to the feeders. Consumers in the affected blocks may need to make arrangements for the temporary disruption, they added.