Rain in Noida, Ghaziabad, after scorcher of a day

/Ghaziabad Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad saw a short spell of rain on Wednesday evening, providing some much needed respite from the scorching heat on a day when Mungeshpur in Delhi logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius (°C), the highest ever temperature recorded in the city. Women out walking in the rain on Wednesday evening in Noida. Several parts of the National Capital and the National Capital Region received rain on Wednesday, providing a respite from the heat. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Several X users shared pictures and videos of the rain. Residents said dark clouds started gathering around 5pm and it soon gave way to a short spell of rain.

Weathermen said residents of Gautam Budh Nagar may likely to get some respite from the heat in the coming days as a western disturbance is currently approaching north-west India, with states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, likely to witness thunderstorm/dust storm on June 1 or 2.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was a slight respite from the heat on Wednesday in Gautam Budh Nagar with maximum temperature coming down from Tuesday’s 47.3°C to 46°C. The minimum increased from Tuesday’s 28.8°C to 30°C on Wednesday, said IMD.

Vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said, “We have been witnessing high temperatures in Delhi-NCR over the past 10 days due to the changes in the wind direction. Earlier, the winds were easterly (from Bay of Bengal) but from May 26, the wind has been changed to westerly, reaching after traversing Balochistan and Thar Desert, where temperatures are very high. These dry and hot winds were responsible for the intense heat and sudden spike in temperatures.”

“With a Western Disturbance approaching by Thursday over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of north-west India, this will change the weather pattern of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR. The moisture content is also expected to increase leading to formation of clouds which are further expected to cause dust storms, thunderstorms and mild showers,” said Palawat.

On Wednesday, mild dust storms were witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR and similar weather conditions are expected on Thursday. With maximum temperature reaching as high as 47.3 degrees Celsius in Gautam Budh Nagar, highest recorded this season on Tuesday, the district administration had issued heat wave alert till May 31.

The district administration also appealed to people to wear summer friendly clothes while encouraged them to use caps, umbrellas, etc, to keep themselves covered while outdoors and when exposed to sun.

Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has arranged water in earthen pots for commuters and traffic personnel in the city in several places.

Health experts said the heat wave conditions are critical for people, especially senior citizens, children, and those with comorbidities.

Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital, Sector 137, Noida, said, “People, especially children and senior citizens, must keep themselves indoors while it is advisable that people do not remain exposed to the sun noon till dusk, during such intense heatwave. Remaining exposed for longer duration in such weather condition may result in health complications such as high fever, headaches, nausea and even heatstrokes. People must remain hydrated at all times and eat leafy vegetables.”