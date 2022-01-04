Residents meet Noida authority officials to discuss all ‘pending developments’

Representatives of apartment owners’ association (AOA) in Noida sectors 76 and 77 met officials of the Nodia authority on Monday to press for their demands regarding long-pending developments in the sectors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida sectors 76 and 77 are home to 20 high-rise housing complexes, which have approximately 700-2,000 flats each.

“Development of one park in Sector 76 and two parks in Sector 77 has been pending for a few years. We have repeatedly submitted applications, and requested the officials to develop these parks so that children could play there. There are no such facilities in the residential pockets at present,” said Amit Gupta, a representative from Prateek Wisteria AOA in Sector 77.

According to the Noida authority’s ‘Master Plan’, two parks were planned to be developed in Sector 76, and three parks and two green belts in Sector 77. However, not even a single park has been developed in Sector 76, and two parks and one green belt have been developed in Sector 77 so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep Jindal, Skytech Matrott AOA of Noida Sector 76, said, “There is a dire need for a playground for the children in sectors 76 and 77 as there is no such place in the locality as of now. We discussed a possible development of a football or cricket ground in these parks, considering the need for the children and the youth, with the officials on Monday.”

The authority officials have promised the residents to resolve the issues at the earliest.

“The parks here have not been developed because of land issues. The land has been encroached at some places, and at other places, the authority could not completely acquire the land from the original owners as they are not accepting the compensation... After today’s discussion, the Noida authority CEO has ordered to resolve these issues at the earliest and develop parks for the children in sectors 76 and 77 with the land available with us in the next 15 days,” said Prasun Dwivedi, Noida authority’s officer on special duty (land).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority officials were in Noida Sector 77 on Monday to inaugurate a “pink vending zone” there, out of the total nine zones opened across the city the same day. According to a statement by the Noida authority, “Pink vending zones have been especially created for female traders and sellers in the city, who can set up their shops at these zones. The nine vending zones in Noida sectors 2, 37, 44, 57, 62, 76-77, 88, 93A and 125 -- have a capacity of accommodating 55 vendors.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON