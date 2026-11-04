Reversing vehicle runs over toddler; driver on the run

Noida: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died on Tuesday after being allegedly crushed under the wheels of a reversing pick-up mini-truck in a village located in Noida’s Sector 141, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene while abandoning the vehicle.

The incident took place around 10.20 am on Tuesday when a mini pick-up truck loaded with Reverse Osmosis (RO) water bottles was reversing through a narrow lane. (Representative image)

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According to police, the toddler’s family, originally from Bihar, lives in a rented accommodation in the sector’s Shahdara village.

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The incident took place around 10.20 am on Tuesday when a mini pick-up truck loaded with Reverse Osmosis (RO) water bottles was reversing through a narrow lane at a T-junction. The toddler, who was playing nearby, suddenly came onto the road, said police officials.

“By the time the driver noticed the child and stopped the vehicle, its rear wheel had run over the boy, leaving him with grievous head injuries,” said a police officer, part of the investigation.

Police said the driver allegedly fled the spot after realising what had happened, and leaving the injured child behind.

“The incident took place barely a few metres from the victim’s house. When his mother, who was occupied with household chores, learnt about the incident, she rushed to the spot. Police were alerted through the emergency helpline 112,” the officer said, adding that the child’s father was away at work at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals, where doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals, where doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that based on the victim family’s complaint, a case is being registered against the 24-year-old driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

During investigation, police found that the suspect, aged 24, was involved in RO water supply work in the area. He reportedly lived next to the victim’s house and was a relative of the family’s landlord.

The toddler is survived by his parents and three elder sisters.