SC seeks clarity on Yamuna plan, asks Centre to explain floodplain measures

NOIDA:The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Yamuna Action Plan and questioned whether the measures proposed under it would effectively address encroachments and unauthorised structures on riverbeds, floodplains and drains.

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A bench of justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan, in an order dated September 22, noted that a committee had prepared the Yamuna Action Plan following the court’s August 12 order and submitted it for consideration.

The court noted that the status report accompanying the plan said there was no proposal to remove or relocate encroachments and unauthorised structures on riverbeds, floodplains or drains in Delhi.

The plan states that 1,799 unauthorised colonies have been identified and an integrated sewerage system is being developed for them. “About 73% of the work has been completed, while the rest is at various stages,” the order stated.

The bench, however, sought details on how many of these colonies are located on floodplains to assess whether the action plan would achieve its stated objective.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also sought an explanation on the classification of floodplains under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also sought an explanation on the classification of floodplains under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047. {{/usCountry}}

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“We notice that the plan envisages a special initiative for rejuvenation of river Yamuna and its floodplains. However, certain areas are earmarked as active floodplains. Why floodplains have been divided into different categories,” the court said.

The bench also directed a representative of the Ministry of Home Affairs to make a presentation on the Yamuna Action Plan and the steps proposed under it.

The presentation will be held on October 7 at 4pm, the court said. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 4, 2026.

The court directed that a report or affidavit addressing the issues raised be filed before the next meeting.

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The Yamuna Action Plan also includes pollution-control measures in Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. It estimates a sewage-treatment gap of 940.03 million litres per day in urban areas of Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court’s latest directions come as the action plan is placed under scrutiny over whether the measures proposed under it are adequate to rejuvenate the Yamuna and address pollution and encroachments along the river and its floodplains.