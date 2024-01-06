close_game
Schools shut for students up to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar till January 14

Maria Khan
Jan 07, 2024

Schools will remain closed for students up to class 8 in Noida and Greater Noida till January 14 due to the foggy weather conditions and cold wave, said an order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Saturday.

The minimum temperature of Gautam Buddh Nagar was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the maximum temperature stood at 14 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

All schools recognized by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and others in Noida and Greater Noida will remain shut for students from nursery to up to Class 8, said district basic education officer Rahul Panwar.

Meanwhile, school timings for Class 9-12 will be from 10 am to 3 pm during the period.

The weather department has predicted similar weather conditions with minimum temperature hovering around 8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature around 15 degrees Celsius till January 12 along with partly cloudy sky, fog/mist. Rainfall is also predicted on January 9.

    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

