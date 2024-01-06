Schools shut for students up to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar till January 14

Schools will remain closed for students up to class 8 in Noida and Greater Noida till January 14 due to the foggy weather conditions and cold wave, said an order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Saturday. HT Image

The minimum temperature of Gautam Buddh Nagar was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the maximum temperature stood at 14 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

All schools recognized by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and others in Noida and Greater Noida will remain shut for students from nursery to up to Class 8, said district basic education officer Rahul Panwar.

Meanwhile, school timings for Class 9-12 will be from 10 am to 3 pm during the period.

The weather department has predicted similar weather conditions with minimum temperature hovering around 8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature around 15 degrees Celsius till January 12 along with partly cloudy sky, fog/mist. Rainfall is also predicted on January 9.