Noida: In view of the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have imposed prohibitory orders across the district, resulting in heightened security measures, restrictions on public gatherings, and additional police deployment.

The district police also carried out inspections at borders with Delhi on Saturday (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

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The orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), will remain in effect from October 10 to October 20.

According to officials, barricading and police checks have been stepped up at border points between Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi, including the Chilla border and the DND flyway.

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, the district police also carried out inspections at borders with Delhi on Saturday, keeping a tight vigil on protestors’ movement.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Abhay Kumar Mishra said, “We have deployed police personnel and traffic police personnel at multiple locations throughout the district. We have not yet detained anyone.”

However, Ashok Chauhan, national media in-charge of Gram Vikas Sangathan (Noida), alleged that police had confined him to his home since Friday morning.

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{{^usCountry}} “The government intends to crush the Delhi protest using police force, but farmers will continue to fight for their rights,” he said, adding that police placed several other farmer leaders under house arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government intends to crush the Delhi protest using police force, but farmers will continue to fight for their rights,” he said, adding that police placed several other farmer leaders under house arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, commuters reported delays and slow traffic due to barricading and police checks along the Noida-Delhi route. Some commuters said they had difficulty booking app-based cabs and had to use multiple modes of public transport to reach their workplaces.

“I travel daily from Noida’s Sector 78 to my office in Delhi. I work as a yard operator. Even when traffic was light, movement was restricted at several places. Police were checking every car. I heard that many staff members were stopped by the police,” said Ashfaq Khan, resident of sector 78 Noida.

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Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 62, said his journey to Delhi took around two-and-a-half hours, compared with his usual commute of about 40 minutes.

“I took an auto from Noida to Karol Bagh and then changed to a battery-operated rickshaw. It was difficult, and the police did not let vehicles pass without thorough checks,” he said, adding that he usually travels by Metro.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh, however, said traffic moved smoothly at the Chilla border despite heightened security.

The heightened security measures also affected Metro services, with around 50 stations reportedly shut. The reported closures could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, officials said about 150 to 200 security personnel were deployed at the UP Gate, and about 100 to 150 personnel were deployed at other border points with Delhi and neighbouring districts in UP.

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“No untoward incident was reported across any border during the checks. In the trans-Hindon zone, about 20-25 persons were kept under surveillance as a precautionary measure,” DCP (Trans Hindon) Rijul told HT.

Some of those subjected to surveillance alleged that police officials arrived at their houses on Friday and have since not allowed them to move out.

Deepak Joshi, convenor of the Khoda RWA, told HT: “Two policemen were stationed at my house, and did not let me go to the local market or outside. I had to send other family members instead. They did not show me any orders when I asked. They said that this will continue till Sunday.”

For the past several years, Joshi had been raising protests against prevailing issues in Khoda.

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Daksha Nagar, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Anaj), said: “Police arrived at my house on Friday and stayed with me throughout the day. They told me not to move out.”

Nagar has been vocal against the takeover of land for the Ghaziabad development authority’s proposed Harnandipuram township.

Additional commissioner of police Raj Karan Nayyar did not respond to calls for a comment.

DCP (city zone) Dhawal Jaiswal told HT that police kept watch throughout Saturday, but did not disclose the number of people detained or put under surveillance.

Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, told HT: “My colleague and I went to Delhi towards the New Delhi railway station on Saturday morning, and there were checks at the UP-Gate in Ghaziabad. The policemen were checking vehicles with more passengers, especially those with youth present.”