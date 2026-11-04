Set up grievance redressal system at factories: UP govt

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh labour department has asked industrial establishments to put in place effective grievance redressal systems within factories to ensure workers’ complaints are resolved at the establishment level, officials said on Tuesday.

State labour commissioner Saumya Agarwal issued the directions on Monday during an interaction with industrialists and representatives of industrial organisations in Greater Noida. (HT Archive)

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It has also stressed on the need for regular communication between employers and employees to prevent industrial disputes, they added.

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State labour commissioner Saumya Agarwal issued the directions on Monday during an interaction with industrialists and representatives of industrial organisations in Greater Noida.

The department is also focusing on effective implementation of the new labour codes, compliance with statutory provisions and strengthening industrial relations across the Gautam Budh Nagar district’s industrial establishments, the officials said.

The commissioner emphasised that factories should establish mechanisms through which workers can raise complaints and receive timely resolutions without having to approach external authorities for every issue.

“An effective grievance redressal system should be established in all factories and industrial establishments so that workers’ problems and complaints can be resolved at the institutional level itself,” she said, asking employers to maintain continuous communication with workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The emphasis on strengthening workplace grievance redressal comes months after the workers’ unrest in Noida highlighted concerns over wage payments, statutory benefits and communication between employers and employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The emphasis on strengthening workplace grievance redressal comes months after the workers’ unrest in Noida highlighted concerns over wage payments, statutory benefits and communication between employers and employees. {{/usCountry}}

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In April, the labour department had initiated proceedings against 203 contractors across 24 factories for alleged labour-law violations and issued notices seeking payment of more than ₹1.16 crore in workers’ dues and benefits, officials said.

The department also expanded its complaint redressal mechanism by setting up dedicated call centres and issuing four helpline numbers for workers.

About rumours and misleading information, she urged industries to ensure that workers receive accurate and verified information in a timely manner.

In another administrative push aimed at improving ease of doing business, the commissioner asked industrial establishments and entrepreneurs to register through the Nivesh Mitra portal, where the registration process has already begun.