Swiss President visits Jewar, gets glimpse of Noida airport expansion plans

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is planned to eventually handle more than 70 million passengers annually as it expands over the concession period, according to the airport’s master plan, the Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin was told during his visit to the facility on Tuesday.

The Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin during his visit to the Noida airport in Jewar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Parmelin visited the airport with a nearly 65-member delegation, including around 40 business representatives, as part of his three-day visit to India. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switzerland-based Zurich Airport International AG.

The Swiss president and the delegation were briefed on the airport’s development, sustainability initiatives, passenger experience plans and future expansion, according to a statement issued by Noida International Airport.

Parmelin, his wife and selected officials inspected the airside and air traffic control (ATC) tower, while other members of the delegation toured the passenger terminal, security area, boarding gates, apron and baggage reclaim facilities.

A presentation on the airport and its development plans was also made to the delegation, following which Parmelin addressed its members, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was a privilege to welcome H.E. Guy Parmelin and the accompanying delegation to Noida International Airport. The visit provided an opportunity to present the progress made across the airport and the approach guiding its development and future operations. The airport remains focused on providing a safe, efficient and passenger-centric facility for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh,” Christoph Schnellmann, vice-chairman of Noida International Airport, said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a privilege to welcome H.E. Guy Parmelin and the accompanying delegation to Noida International Airport. The visit provided an opportunity to present the progress made across the airport and the approach guiding its development and future operations. The airport remains focused on providing a safe, efficient and passenger-centric facility for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh,” Christoph Schnellmann, vice-chairman of Noida International Airport, said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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YIAPL was established for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield airport under a public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh and Union governments.

Parmelin was accompanied by his wife, Swiss ambassador to India Maya Tissafi, members of the Swiss National Council, state secretaries and business leaders. His India visit has focused on trade, investment, education, research and innovation, with a high-level business and scientific delegation accompanying him.

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The Uttar Pradesh government said the visit could open possibilities for cooperation in areas including IT, electronics, technology and aviation. However, no specific investment, agreement or project commitment involving the Swiss delegation was announced during the Jewar visit.

Parmelin was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh IT and Electronics minister Sunil Sharma; infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and additional chief secretary, civil aviation, Deepak Kumar; and Invest UP chief executive officer Vijay Kiran Anand.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam, police commissioner Laxmi Singh and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh were among the other officials present.

The delegation left the airport at around 2pm after completing its scheduled programme, officials said.