Will vote for candidate who addresses our civic issues, say trans-Hindon residents

Pollution, encroachment, dysfunctional streetlights, water-logging and bad roads -- the list of civic issues that trans-Hindon residents want their councillors to address is a long one and will prove crucial these local body elections. Residents said they will select the candidates who will present them with a concrete road map to address their civic issues. (HT Photo)

The voters in different wards of trans-Hindon localities such as Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Vaishali and others want these civic and developmental issues addressed before the elections scheduled for May 11 in Ghaziabad.

While these upscale localities have fewer number of voters as compared to other bigger wards, residents there said they will select the candidates who will present them with a concrete road map to address their civic issues.

The wards of trans-Hindon localities such as Vaibhav Khand (9,203) in Indirapuram, Suryanagar (8,923), Gyan Khand in Indirapuram (9,394), Abhay Khand in Indirapuram (8,244) and Kadkad Model (8,545) in Sahibabad have fewer than 10,000 voters, according to the voters’ list.

On the other hand, Kaushambi has 18,975 voters while Vasundhara Sector 3 has 14,474. Vaishali Sector 1 has 15,423 voters and Vaishali Sector 2 has 14,201, according to the list.

“We have called all contesting candidates to an open house session in which they will have to present their road map for resolution of our issues. None of them has come forward so far. We want an end to pollution and encroachment completely curbed besides provision of sports ground in our locality,” said VK Mittal, president of Kaushambi apartments residents’ welfare association, an umbrella association of all resident bodies in that area.

Residents of Indirapuram have demanded functional streetlights, end to water-logging and improvement in road conditions.

“We also have a long pending demand of connecting Sector 62 Metro to Sahibabad and the handover of the Indirapuram to the municipal corporation. These are our main agendas for contesting candidates,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of Federation of Association of Apartment Owners.

Residents of Vaishali said that they will select a candidate above party lines this time on the basis of past record, educational qualification and their availability in times of need.

“Our streetlights are not functional and there are rampant encroachments on roads and in markets. This time, a number of residents are in a dilemma about whether they should vote on party basis or choose a councillor who is readily available to voice their concerns. The candidate should be able to understand the issues prevalent outside the high-rises,” said Mohit Sharma, a Vaishali resident.

Residents of Vasundhara said they are demanding a sports complex, women’s college, fire station, government hospital and solid waste disposal facility.

“Several multi-storeyed buildings have come up in Vasundhara and they have burdened the civic infrastructure such as sewer system, drainage and water supply. So, an infrastructure upgrade is required to cater to the existing population,” said UB Garg, president of Varishth Nagrik Samaj, Vasundhara, an association of residents and senior citizens.

