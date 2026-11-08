Unauthorised firecracker cart in Noida market catches fire

Noida: A fire broke out at an allegedly unauthorised fireworks stall in Bhangel market on Saturday, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident (HT)

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30pm at the stall, where fireworks were hidden inside a bag. The fire also spread to a nearby fruit vendor’s stall before being brought under control within 10 minutes by a fire tender stationed nearby.

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Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, said: “It was a small fire and took around 10 minutes to douse. The vendor himself did not realise how it started. There were chakris, anars, and a couple of small firecrackers, all of which were bursting. The fire tender was nearby as part of measures taken during Diwali.”

Fire officials said that while vendors with valid permits to sell firecrackers had been accounted for at designated locations in sectors 61 and 62, this incident involved firecrackers allegedly stored at an unauthorised location. No action had been taken against the vendor, officials said.

This was the first such incident reported in the district during this year’s Diwali period.

In 2025, a total of 26 fires were reported across Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 20 to 21, spanning high-rise apartments, houses, shops, and factories, with no injuries or casualties reported.