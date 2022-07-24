Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad

Published on Jul 24, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

NEW DELHI: Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad.

The institute is an extension of a similar facility in Bengaluru and will be the first-of-its-kind to be established in northern India, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. “I am confident this Unani institute will popularise the Ayush system and cater to the needs of the northern region of the country,” he added.

The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019. It will have 14 departments and provide post-graduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Unani medicine, the statement said.

The institute will also focus on fundamental aspects, drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Unani medicine and practices. It will establish benchmark standards in education, healthcare and research, the statement added. NIUM is constructed at a cost of 381 crore and will also function as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Unani medicine, it stated.

The institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with universities/research organisations of international repute, the statement added.

