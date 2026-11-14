UPPCB flags GRAP-3 violations at Noida highrise, recommends 50 lakh compensation

NOIDA:The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has recommended ₹50 lakh in environmental compensation against a residential project in Sector 107, Noida, for allegedly violating construction restrictions under GRAP-III, officials said on Friday.

A view of the Yamuna covered in dense smog near Kalindi Kunj on Thursday morning. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

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An inspection by the board’s Noida regional office on November 12 found construction continuing at the site despite the restrictions. The recommendation has been sent to the board’s headquarters for approval and further action, according to an official letter dated November 13 and seen by HT.

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The report cited ongoing piling and concrete work on a building’s column. It also found excavated soil stored in the open without green netting to control dust.

A pan-tilt-zoom CCTV camera had been installed at the site, but its live streaming facility was not working. Inspectors also found no tyre-washing system at the main entrance, raising the risk of mud and dust being carried onto the road.

“The construction activity was found to be continuing at the project, which is a clear violation of the orders issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the applicable GRAP Stage-III restrictions,” the regional office stated in its letter.

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{{^usCountry}} Kishan Singh, assistant engineer with the UPPCB’s Noida regional office said the board had recommended a ₹50 lakh compensation and forwarded it to the headquarters for approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishan Singh, assistant engineer with the UPPCB’s Noida regional office said the board had recommended a ₹50 lakh compensation and forwarded it to the headquarters for approval. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the board had divided Noida into three zones ---sectors 1-62, 63-124 and 125-168 --- for monitoring. Teams are inspecting construction sites and checking compliance with dust-control norms.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development authorities to strictly enforce the construction and demolition ban. During a November 11 review, officials were instructed to conduct regular inspections and act against violators.

GRAP Stage III was invoked across the NCR on November 6, with construction and demolition activities restricted, barring specified exemptions. The restrictions aimed to curb emissions from construction sites and reduce dust pollution.