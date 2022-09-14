Upset over pending payment, man sets luxury car on fire in Noida
Upset at not being paid for the tile work he had done, a 40-year-old contractor allegedly set fire to the luxury car of a property builder in Noida on Monday
Upset at not being paid for the tile work he had done, a 40-year-old contractor allegedly set fire to the luxury car of a property builder in Noida on Monday.
A video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media and the man was arrested on Wednesday, police said.
Police said the incident took place in Sadarpur village and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.
In the video, a man can be seen arriving on his two-wheeler and parking it in front of a white Mercedes that is parked on the street.
He then pours a flammable liquid, presumably petrol, over the car and sets it on fire before fleeing the spot.
The suspect was identified as Ranveer, a construction contractor and a resident of Roja Yakubpur village.
He was allegedly upset with the Mercedes owner and property builder Ayush Chauhan who owed him over ₹2 lakh.
“Chauhan had hired Ranveer to install tiles in houses that he built. They have been working together since 2019. Chauhan owed Ranveer ₹2,68,000 in payments for the tile work and the amount has remained unpaid since the past two months. Both men had heated arguments over the delay in payment,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida).
On interrogation, Ranveer revealed that he was upset with Chauhan over the payment delay. “Miffed by the delay, the suspect set Chauhan’s Mercedes on fire,” said Chander.
“The car was parked outside the complainant’s house in Sadarpur village and the entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The complainant identified the suspect from the footage. He took the CCTV footage and submitted it to the Mercedes dealership to raise an insurance claim. It is suspected that the video was leaked from there and was shared on social media,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police.
Based on Chauhan’s complaint, an FIR under Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 39 police station on Tuesday. Ranveer was arrested from Sadarpur village Wednesday,” said Verma.
Chander said, “The suspect had not given a complaint regarding the non-payment of dues. Chauhan has denied that he owed Ranveer money. he said all payments were made.”
-
Action against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan put on hold in Shaheen Bagh demolition case
The Delhi high court has put on hold the trial court proceedings in a case against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and 11 others in connection to the demolition drive conducted by south Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Shaheen Bagh area in May this year. The FIR was registered against Khan and his supporters for allegedly stopping the officials from conducting their duty.
-
Don’t withhold salaries paramedical staff unable to mark attendance via smartphone: Delhi HC to MCD
The Delhi high court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to not withhold the salaries of its paramedical staff if they fail to mark their attendance on the MCD Smart App. The court issued notice to the Delhi government and MCD and asked them to ensure that the salaries are not stopped in the meantime. The matter will next be heard on October 28.
-
VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur
LUCKNOW Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists confronted a group of Muslim pilgrims from West Bengal on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside in UP's Shahjahanpur and then sending them to the local police station. On Tuesday, a video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. The incident took place on Sunday, but the police issued their version on Wednesday.
-
State loses another project with potential for 80k jobs: Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai Upping the ante on Vedanta-Foxconn shifting its proposed Rs 1.54 lakh display fabrication and semiconductor chips project from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that another project -- the bulk drug park -- which had the potential to create an equally huge employment possibility, would be set up elsewhere, instead of Raigad, Maharashtra, where it was proposed earlier.
-
Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi
New Delhi: A police constable patrolling at east Delhi's Vikas Marg not only rescued a seven-year-old girl but also arrested a 22-year-old man who had kidnapped her from East Angad Nagar near Preet Vihar in east Delhi with intent to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday. The suspect Sachin (single name), a psychopathic person addicted to drugs belongs to a poor family and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The father of the girl was contacted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics