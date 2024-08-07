Yeida revises layout of Sector 28 to attract more IT companies

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) revised the layout of Sector 28, which is located close to the upcoming Noida greenfield international airport in Jewar, after a survey report suggested that the layout be changed to ensure more land availability for industrial units. Yeida carried out a study of the area to understand the kind of companies that will be interested in setting up their units along Yamuna Expressway near the airport. (HT Photo)

In the new layout, Yeida will develop a data centre on 50 acres and another 50 acres will be used for the development of a software technology park. In the old plan, Yeida had planned data centre on 100 acres.

Officials said the development plan for Sector 28 was revised keeping in mind the requirement for plots in areas near the airport, which is slated to become operational by end-2024.

“We have decided to develop a software technology park on a 50 acres and data centre on another 50 acres. We revised the development plan after a study suggested that there are a few companies interested in buying land parcels for data centre projects along Yamuna Expressway near the Noida airport. But since the demand for the software park is relatively more, we have decided to use 50 acres for IT companies,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Yeida, in 2022, earmarked 100 acres for data centre related projects and it also came up with the plot scheme for data centre units the same year. But the authority failed to get a good response from companies for the plot scheme. Some companies, which applied for the data centre projects, also failed to meet the terms and conditions set by the authority.

Disappointed by the poor response, Yeida carried out a study of the area to understand the kind of companies that will be interested in setting up their units along Yamuna Expressway near the airport, said officials.

The study found that data centre companies do not want to meet one key conditions of the authority -- upfront payment doe the land. And IT related companies were more eager to set up their units in Sector 28, the study found.

“Since an aviation hub is planned as part of Noida international airport about 2km away from Sector 28, the IT industry will find it suitable to set up their business in that area. We hope that companies, which are working on IT projects or software technology, would like to invest there. And our motive is to boost growth and create jobs in this region,” said Singh.

Yeida will carve out 50 plots of 10,000 square metres each for the IT units soon. Once details of the brochure are finalised, Yeida will launch a scheme for IT plots and data centre, said officials.