Ahmedabad, A three-day cultural and tourism outreach event organised by the Odisha government began in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday. Odisha govt organises 3-day cultural and tourism event in Ahmedabad

Speaking at the inauguration session of Odisha Parab 2026 at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre here, the eastern state's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said visitors to the event will experience Odisha's living traditions, artistic expressions and tourism potential by bringing together culture, cuisine, crafts, handlooms, and destination showcases under one roof.

'Odisha Parab', which will be open to the public from 11am to 11pm till March 23, is a flagship initiative of the Odisha government's department of tourism aimed at presenting aspects of the state's culture and traditions in major cities across India.

"A key highlight of the event will be live craft demonstrations by master artisans from Odisha, offering visitors the opportunity to witness traditional craftsmanship in real time. Dedicated craft and handloom stalls will showcase Odisha's renowned textiles and handicrafts, including handwoven fabrics, traditional motifs, and GI-tagged products," a release said.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to interact with artisans and learn about the heritage and techniques behind each creation, its added.

"The culinary segment will present an engaging experience through curated food stalls and live cuisine demonstrations, showcasing the rich diversity of Odia cuisine. The event showcases authentic dishes reflecting Odisha's coastal, tribal, and traditional food cultures, along with celebrated Odia desserts such as Chhena Poda," the release noted.

It will also feature a vibrant line-up of classical, folk, and tribal cultural performances, capturing the rhythm, storytelling, and martial traditions of the state, with performances such as Odissi, Gotipua, Sambalpuri dance, Paika Akhada, Ghumura, Dhemsa, Chhau, and Ghuduki giving audiences a dynamic glimpse into the state's rich performing arts heritage.

"When we are in Odisha, we see Gujarat as a second home, and similarly, Gujarat, especially cities like Surat, feels like a 'mini Odisha' because of the large Odia community here," Parida said at the event.

On Sunday, a diaspora meet will be organised with the Odia community for interaction with government and discussions centred on cultural preservation, tourism, and opportunities for collaboration. It will be followed by a tourism roadshow, B2B meetings, and G2B session with potential investors on Monday, the release said.

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